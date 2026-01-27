Welcoming in “Warmer” Temperatures!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After not breaking the freezing mark on Monday, we warm up into the low 40s today with mostly sunny skies!

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine today as temperatures will look to start warming up past freezing despite such a cold start this morning! Highs will reach into the upper 30s to low 40s by this afternoon!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will tumble right back down tonight into the low 20s and upper teens. Cloud coverage will increase as well but not expecting any precipitation.

TEMPERATURE TRENDS: Good news! Afternoon highs will reach into the mid to upper 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. The bad news? A cold front will drop temperatures like a rock heading into this weekend. Starting on Friday and extending into this weekend highs will stay in the 30s with lows dropping down into the teens!