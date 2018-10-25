Well Known Attorney & Crime Fighting Dog offer Halloween safety tips

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Verona Elementary learned about Halloween safety from a well known attorney and a popular crime fighting K9.

Attorney Richard Schwartz brought McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog to the school for a lesson in Halloween safety.

Schwartz encouraged the youngsters to have fun while trick or treating, but to also be sure and stay safe, by carrying flashlights, examining Halloween candy, and staying with an adult.

Schwartz visits schools throughout Mississippi every October to teach the trick or treating safety tips.

“In my business as a personal injury attorney I have seen, unfortunately, a lot of kids that have been injured, that should not have been injured during the Halloween. Period. So we want to make sure parents understand safety tips and the way we are going to do that, we will teach it to the kids and kids will go ahead and teach it to the parents,” Schwartz said.

Each student pledged to follow the safety rules.

They also got candy in a reflective bag to use Halloween night.