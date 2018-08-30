Well-known attorney passes away

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville attorney and former mayoral candidate Johnny Moore passed away Thursday according to the Welch Funeral Home in Starkville.

Moore was a real estate attorney and developer.

The long-time Starkville resident practiced law over 30 years.

Moore recently lost an election challenge for the mayor’s seat in Starkville

He was instrumental in arranging a proposed new location for residents in Starkville’s Pecan Acres through work with the Starkville Housing Authority, HUD and other developers.

Moore was also involved in residential development in the city.

He is survived by his wife Karen, four sons, one grandson and a large extended family and friends.

Welch’s Funeral Home in Starkville will handle the arrangements.

No arrangements been made at this time.