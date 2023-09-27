Well-known Booneville basketball coach faces child sex crime charges

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known Booneville basketball star and coach is facing two federal child sex crime charges.

Kenny Paul Geno was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and one count of online enticement of a minor.

This investigation spans at least two years.

Investigators said there are two victims, right now. Geno was accused of recording a sexual encounter with one victim.

With the other victim, he was accused of asking for nude pictures or videos.

Prosecutors said seven witnesses have been interviewed in the case.

While associated with the Booneville High School basketball team, Geno was accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to underage females asking for nude pictures, offering to buy and buying alcohol for them, and sending pictures of his private parts to the minors.

Prosecutors said there could be more unknown victims.

Geno played basketball for the University of Georgia from 2013 through 2017.

Geno was released on a $10,000 bond. No word on when a hearing will be held about the U.S. Attorney’s request.

Geno was originally a volunteer coach. Prosecutors said he was hired as a paraprofessional and assistant coach this year by the Booneville School District.

We’ve reached out to district administrators and are awaiting a comment.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter