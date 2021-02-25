Well-known Columbus pastor, Rev. Steven Jamison, passed away Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known Columbus pastor who was instrumental in securing a settlement from the former Kerr McGee Chemical corporation for his church has died.

Rev. Steven Jamison passed away Tuesday at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Jamison was the pastor of Maranatha Faith Center.

The church is located near the former Kerr McGee plant, which exposed the church and many homes and businesses to the toxic chemical “creosote.”

After years of litigation, Kerr McGee agreed to pay more than 5 billion dollars to correct the spill.

Jamison told WCBI in 2017 that his church received settlement money as well as many residents in the surrounding area.

Rev. Jamison was 67-years-old. Carter’s Funeral Services in Columbus is handling arrangements.