West Alabama law enforcement investigate deadly shooting

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – West Alabama law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless said 30-year-old Kenny Ray Brown Jr. of Aliceville died after the shooting.

Aliceville police were called to Tilley Hamlett, just off Highway 14, late Saturday night.

We have a call into investigators for information about the homicide.

Brown’s body was taken to Montgomery for an autopsy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter