West Alabama man dies after being shot during an argument

crime cop car

REFORM, AL. (WCBI) – A West Alabama man shot during an argument dies at a Columbus hospital.

30-year-old Deke Duke Simmons died at Baptist Golden Triangle early on the morning of May 7.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Simmons was brought to the hospital after the Tuesday night shooting.

Merchant told WCBI the shooting occurred at the victim’s home.

WCBI has learned an arrest was made in the investigation.

We are awaiting a return call from the Reform Police for confirmation.

