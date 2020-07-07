West Alabama Man Faces Child Sex Crime Charge

GORDO, Ala. (WCBI) – A Gordo man is facing a child sex crime charge.

Anfrenee Peck, 23, is charged with sexual abuse of a child.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says the investigation started about a week ago after Gordo police contacted his office.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Department of Human Services continued the case.

Hall says the victim is a very young child but would not reveal an age or if Peck had any relation to the child.

Peck remains in jail. His mugshot was not available today or on the department’s website.