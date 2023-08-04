West Alabama teen faces rape charge in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A west Alabama teen is facing a rape charge.

18-year-old Mathew Fields of Coker was charged with first-degree rape.

24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said the alleged crime happened in Pickens County.

His office started the investigation last week.

The alleged victim is under the age of 12.

More charges are possible.

Fields remains in the Pickens County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

