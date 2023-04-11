West Lowndes Elementary students, staff sending supplies to Rolling Fork

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff at West Lowndes Elementary School are sending support and supplies to tornado victims miles away from home.

The school recently launched its “Helping Hands for Rolling Fork” donation drive.

They’re collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries, diapers, and other personal needs.

Rolling Fork was struck by a tornado in late March, leaving much of the town leveled and many families without homes.

“There’s literally nothing there and many of the people in Rolling Fork had little to begin with; very little – high, high poverty there. Mr. Sanders – the principal, myself, and a couple of other staff members visited a couple of years back because they were a level A school. And now their school is closed from this storm. They have no schools open. So those people definitely are in need,” said Melissa Parker, West Lowndes Elementary teacher.

If you would like to donate, you can drop supplies at West Lowndes Elementary through this Friday. The supplies will be delivered next week.

