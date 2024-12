West Lowndes Elementary teachers compete in decorating contest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – West Lowndes Elementary teachers have a cheerful competition.

Educators split up into six groups to come up with a theme.

Then they decked the halls in the decorating contest.

The staff worked hard to cover their doors and put out their best decorations.

Mississippi University for Women’s men’s basketball team judged the entries, while students got to enjoy the holiday views.

