West Main Community Association Fish Fry And Garage Sale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville community wants to make its’ neighborhood safer.

Saturday, the West Main Community Association of Starkville held a fish fry and garage sale at King Park Pavillion.

The group is a nonprofit organization. The association was incorporated earlier this year to address issues within the West Main Community.

Proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go towards neighborhood improvement projects.

“One thing we are trying to get cameras installed in our neighborhood. We have some people that are going the wrong way on one way streets. We got some people speeding. We do have a neighborhood watch, and the police do come through regularly but a camera can do a lot better than they can,” said West Main Association John Bagwell

The West Main Community includes the areas on Jones Street, Taylor Drive, and Harlem Street.