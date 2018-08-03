West Nile case hits the Golden Triangle, state total now a baker’s dozen

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been three weeks since the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the first human case of West Nile Virus this year. That number is now up to 13.

One the latest case is here in the Golden Triangle, with one reported case in Oktibbeha County.

According to the health department’s website, six cases have been reported in Hinds County.

Health officials are urging folks to use protection when outside.

Use mosquito repellent with the ingredient DEET.

Also, remember to remove any standing water around your home.

The peak season for the West Nile Virus is July through September.