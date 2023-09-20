West Nile Virus update: Low infection rates in WCBI viewing area

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It may not have been making the headlines for the last three summers, but the West Nile Virus is still with us.

The good news is that in the WCBI viewing area rates of infection and spread are very low, with only one case being reported so far.

That one is in Grenada County.

Statewide, there have been only 16 cases reported so far this year.

West Nile Virus is spread by infected mosquitoes. So, remember to cut down on mosquito habitats around your home. Especially, sources of standing water, and take precautions when you’re outdoors.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas when possible, especially in the mornings and evenings, and use a recommended mosquito repellent.

If you’re in a mosquito-prone area, wear long sleeves and pants if possible.

