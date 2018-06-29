West Point Police investigate over 50 burglaries since late March

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have investigated more than 50 burglaries since March 20th.

Police say there are simple things you can do to protect your home before a break-in.

Do background checks on people you hire to watch the home.

Trim hedges around your home, lock items away, and improve lighting to help take away these crimes of opportunity.

Detectives have solved cases using surveillance video.

In West Point, you can also sign up for extra patrols by your home.

“We have a house watch program here at the police department, that you can come down here and we’ll put your home on house watch and check it periodically until you get back,” said Assistant Chief Kennedy Meaders, West Point Police.

“Surveillance played a big part. They’re not a 100% fix, but they are… I would give it about an 85% chance of solving that crime,” said Detective Ramirez.

Tips from the community are also helping solve the recent break-ins.