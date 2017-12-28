West Point Burglary Rash Update

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is asking for your help to solve some Christmas break-ins.

The city experienced more than 6 incidents in the span of three days.

Officers believe the rash of break-ins started Friday night when a home on Bulldog Street was burglarized. Investigators say more than $7,000 in items were taken from the home.

Officers believe the same person struck again Saturday evening breaking into three vehicles in the Needmoore area, and three more Christmas Eve morning in the Jim James community.

Investigators say two more vehicles were broken into at the First Presbyterian Church.

West Point Criminal Investigator Eric Johnson, says it’s important for the community to exercise the phrase, if you know something say something.

“We often sometimes find people where they won’t speak up on something until it’s done to them. My thing is, don’t wait until something happens to you, because you might be the next victim. Don’t wait. Go ahead and tell what’s going on,” said Johnson.

West Point officers have obtained surveillance video of a possible suspect and hope to make an arrest.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.