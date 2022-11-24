West Point business starts a new Thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving was a little sweeter in West Point.

Local business Ice Cream Island opened its doors Thursday to offer free food and fellowship.

Owner Donesia Shelton says this is their way to give back to the people who support their business and to help those in the community.

” Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on things that you have and maybe things that you don’t have anymore. Memories, good memories of people that have been in your life and maybe not here anymore. It’s just a time to reflect and be thankful for everything that God has given us, ” said Shelton.

Ice Cream Island says they are thankful for the people and businesses that donated food items to make this meal possible.

They hope to continue this new holiday tradition.

