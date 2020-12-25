WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – The folks at Honeypot Catering and Creations in West Point were inspired to do their part for those in need this holiday season.

So they teamed up with West Point Police to hold what they hope is the first of many Feeding the Homeless on Christmas events. On a day where so many are unwrapping gifts and sitting down to Christmas feasts, there are plenty of others who don’t have a home to go to for the holidays.

“Contrary to belief, we do have homeless people here in this community,” says West Point Police Cpt. Virginia Rich.

Which is why Angela Colbert, owner of Honeypot Catering, decided to spend her Christmas providing hot meals for those in need.

“The state of the world right now, I really just wanted to reach out and feed some of the less fortunate,” she says. “You know, everybody’s catching it with this pandemic and I just kind of wanted to reach out and help somebody.”

Friday afternoon, Honeypot and West Point PD handed out turkey dinners with all the fixings free of charge. Because of the pandemic, the event was carry out only, with the catering team putting together the meals inside the police station and officers stepping outside to give them out.

While Honeypot supplied the food, West Point Police did their part to make sure it made it to those who need it most.

“[Colbert] knew that the police, chances are we would have an idea where a lot of these people are located and that’s true,” Cpt. Rich says.

West Point PD also did their best to get the word out about the free meals in the days leading up to Christmas.

“We have patrolmen out, when they meet these people on the street, they tell them that there’s an event going on today and told them to come by and get them a plate,” says West Point Police Chief Avery Cook.

Officers even went out and delivered plates of food to needy members of the community like Rider Pruett, who is not homeless but does rely on food stamps.

“I really thank the officers for giving me this plate, this food,” he said. “It’s a tremendous thing. They’re doing a tremendous, great job and I thank them for what they’re doing today.”

Honeypot says they donated enough food for almost 300 meals. West Point Police said that several of those meals also went to area first responders working on Christmas Day as well as inmates at the Clay County Jail.