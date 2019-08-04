West Point celebrates National Night Out on Crime

National Night Out on Crime is celebrated annually by millions of people and communities across the United States.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- National Night Out on Crime is celebrated annually by millions of people and communities across the United States.

Bringing everyone closer, for a safer community.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for First National Night Out on Crime in West Point.

Event coordinator Sherell Drake says West Point decided to participate to bring back a true sense of community.

” Our purpose is to let the children know what agencies are available to them in the event that something happens in our communities,” said Drake.

West Point Police and Sheriff Department helped fund the event along with donations from State Representative Karl Gibbs and Progressive Foundation of Clay County.

Through those efforts, Night Out on Crime provided families with knowledge of officers and resources available in West Point.

” This is an opportunity for them to have a one-on-one conversations with our law enforcement provider,speaking to them directly rather than passing them on the streets,” said Drake.

Captain Virginia Rich of West Point Police says it’s events like these that guide people to community awareness.

” Citizens get to come out and get to know their neighbors. This is how we want them to be able to take back their neighborhoods and this is how you do it, this is how you combat crime,” said Drake.

Drake says through local donations, families received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

” There’s so many children that don’t have the necessities like book-bags,paper,and pencils. We had over 800 book-bags and as you can see they’re all gone so it’s definitely an impact. No child should in West Point should start school without a book-bag this year,” said Drake.

Drake says her city will continue to push forward

Drake says the next National Night Out on Crime in West Point will take place on the first or second week in August 2020.