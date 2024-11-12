West Point church honors veterans

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – While many communities honor those who served in the military on Veterans Day with a parade, Northside Christian Church in West Point hosted a “Veterans Appreciation” service in the house of the Lord.

“Glad that Northside provided this program for us. It’s good to recognize veterans. A lot of them gave so much. I was blessed though. I came back whole physically,” said Robert Lee Young, a veteran.

Young served in the United Sates Army from 1978 to 1981.

He told WCBI he is thankful for the time he served.

On November 11, he reflected on how much of a blessing it was that he was able to return home when many others did not.

“A lot of guys that went over there with me did not come back, so coming back was a blessing for the good Lord to get me back over here,” said Young.

Denvil Clark served during the Vietnam War.

During a time when many young men were drafted into service, Clark says he volunteered.

“It was a dream, and also because I’ve seen different pictures about soldiers and I just wanted to be able to see the world and at the same time, serve my country,” said Clark.

Clark and Young said not only was it a blessing to come home after serving time in the army, but it was also a relief that they came back whole and were able to enjoy life.

“To be able to go and serve your country then come back home and still participate in activities in your country,” said Clark.

“It was kind of rough at first to come from one environment in another country, back home but coming back home made it all better. I had left a lot of loved ones here,” said Young.

For those two being able to participate in events like Northside’s Veteran Day event, shows not only that their service was needed, but that it is still appreciated.

National Guard member, Staff Sgt. Crystal Lane, was honored at Monday’s service.

The West Point Native said she is not only proud to serve but happy that she gets to do it in her home state.

“I’m really proud to serve my community first and that was one of the reasons I love being in the guard because I would just stop here at my hometown,” said Lane.

Veteran’s Day is celebrated every year on November 11.

Northside Christian Church served a meal for the veterans after the program

