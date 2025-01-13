West Point Church to hold MLK Day march for the 36th year

The Davidson Chapel CME Church has held a march and celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 1989.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – In 1989, just a few years after the first official federal celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Davidson Chapel CME Church in West Point began its march and celebration of MLK.

Over the years it has grown to include individuals and organizations from across Clay County.

This year will mark 36 years for the march.

The procession begins at the intersection of East Half Mile Street and Martin Luther King Drive and will end at the Mary Holmes College Gymnasium.

Anna Jones has coordinated the event for more than 20 years.

She said it’s important to remind the community of King’s teachings.

“It’s something that we have to do to remind ourselves, everybody, we’re not talking about just the black community, but that everybody in general,” Jones said. “That we still have a lot of work to do as far as our communities are concerned, and just loving one another, and just being kind to one another, and understanding one another.”

In the days before the march, the committee will hold a dry food and coat drive at the Mary Holmes College gymnasium.

Co-coordinator, Ashley Cox-Marshall, said King’s teachings are about bringing people together and helping the community.

“Martin Luther King was all about everybody coming together,” Cox-Marshall said. “Not about the color of our skin. But us being on the same page, loving each other, being together, helping each other, and getting along.”

Jones said one of King’s messages is about nonviolence.

“You don’t have to be violent about it,” Jones said. “You can do it in your own way. And basically, just to love one another and to be there for one another as a community, as a whole.”

Cox-Marshall said the end result makes the hard work worthwhile, and that work needs to continue.

“It makes me feel like we’re accomplishing something,” Cox-Marshall said. “We are moving forward. Every year we see more and more people come out. And this year I’m hoping to see more youth come out. If the youth is our future, we need to get them more involved.”

Jones said seeing people come together to celebrate MLK and each other is what makes her want to continue the march every year.

“To walk in the auditorium and people are already there and it’s warm and everybody’s just huddled and the whole program starts and it flows,” Jones said. “And to stand on the stage to see all those people there who are there to celebrate not only Doctor King, but to celebrate each other one another. It is very very very satisfying. And that’s why I do it every year.”

Martin Luther King Jr. day was established as a federal holiday in 1983, and was first observed nationwide in 1986.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.