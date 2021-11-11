West Point community came together to honor veterans and active military

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point community came together today to honor our nation’s veterans and active military.

An honorary ceremony took place at City Hall this morning.

Chaplain Terry Partin led the key address at today’s event.

Partin tells WCBI the importance of holding events like this each year.

“It is very important. If we forget those who served, we really forget who we are. We are who we are and where we are and enjoy the freedoms that we have because of all of those that have given and served so faithfully,” said Chaplain Terry Partin.

Partin is a West Point native and pastor who decided to pursue a career as a military Chaplain in 2007.