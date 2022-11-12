West Point community is excited for their annual Christmas open house

WEST POINT Miss. ( WCBI) – Temperatures may be down but that didn’t stop

people from supporting West Point’s annual Christmas open house.

This event is put on every year to kick off the holiday season.

It allows local businesses to keep revenue in the city and to showcase

all of their unique items.

Director of Community Development Lisa Klutts says that the town is excited about the event.

” We look forward to a lot of people coming downtown and around town West Point to shop and check out the decorations and just visit and have a good time,” said Klutts.

The holidays are approaching and people in West Point are prepared for them.

The annual Christmas open house brings the community together for fun and shopping

Owner of Poetry Tea, Christine Grabbs says that people who don’t usually shop downtown will show up in support of local businesses this weekend

She says having open houses are so important for small businesses.

“Open houses are great because it gets the word out and about especially when all the business band together and join together to do an event.

Then the shoppers can go from store to store to look around and shop around, ” said Grabbs.

Small businesses offer many unique items that you can’t find in chain-brand stores.

Owner of the LaLa Collection, Melissa Johnson says she is able to meet the needs of those in their community

” I was looking at the need of my community. I wanted something new, something different, something to pop,” said Johnson.

being a minority business owner like Johnson can be a challenge, but she looks to inspire those who have the same goal.

” It’s just a stepping stone. It’s something you can be proud of,” said Johnson.

The open house event will be going on until Sunday.

Businesses and leaders of the community encourage you to get out and shop.

