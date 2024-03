West Point community to hold prayer vigil for shooting victims

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A community-wide prayer vigil for the victims of last week’s mass shooting will be March 8 in West Point.

The service will be held at the West Point High School gymnasium.

It begins at 7 p.m.

There will be songs and prayers.

Organizers said they wanted to unite the community and have everyone rally against gun violence.

