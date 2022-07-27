West Point Consolidated School District is under new leadership

Several area school districts are seeing changes in the central office this school year

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several area school districts are seeing changes in the central office this school year. West Point Consolidated School District is one of those welcoming a new superintendent.

Jermaine Taylor took over as superintendent on July 1, 2022, but he has worked his way through the ranks over the years.

Taylor made his way to the top seat 4-year increments. He started at 5th Street Junior High School as the assistant principal for four years before becoming principal there for four years. Then he made his way to the high school, where he held the same title for four years before moving up to the assistant superintendent spot. He filled that role for four years, then former superintendent Burnell McDonald retired which allowed Taylor to move up one more position.

“Being in different places, you learn that each place is absolutely different. The same district two different schools but the culture and everything different so being able to be a part of multiple different settings has really helped in this role,” said Taylor.

Taylor said he’s excited to take the new seat because he was a student at each of the schools, so to see it from a new point of view just comes full circle.

Teaching students has changed over the years so Taylor said he and his team plan to adjust to the times and take some chances.

“We’re ramping up our efforts in technology you know we’ve been doing that slowly over the years even when I was principal we’re trying to get more technology in the hands of kids and teachers. We want to take advantage of that, but we don’t want to be afraid to try new things,” said Taylor.

Taylor said he knows that with the good comes some bad, but when times get tough he knows he has a reliable staff and a strong faith.

“For me, begin the day with prayer you know before I even step in the building and it’s been that way you know I have a talk with God that keeps me going and keeps me grounded,” said Taylor.

Classes for West Point Consolidated School District start on August 5, 2022.