West Point Consolidated School District makes improvements to facilities

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – School is back in session and for one local school district, this year came with a new look.

West Point Consolidated School District received funds to help make changes around the district.

WCBI talked with the superintendent and a couple of teachers to see how they plan to put the money to use.

Superintendent Jermain Taylor said they are working to give the district a much-needed facelift.

“Most people in the community never step foot inside the building the first impression you get is what you see on the outside so we’re trying to work to make sure that first impression is going to be memorable,” said Taylor.

Renovations to schools in the West Point Consolidated school district have almost wrapped up.

The district had about $13 million to work with thanks to Federal money from the Elementary and Secondary Education Relief Fund, a renewed three Mil Note, and a Brownfield Clean-Up Grant.

Some went to cleaning and social distancing tools related to covid but the majority went to building improvements.

Superintendent Jermaine Taylor said the district upgraded over 100 HVAC units.

Extra classes and restrooms were added at some of the schools.

“We thought this would be a good way to use those funds because we are going to be enjoying those projects for years and years,” said Taylor.

At Southside Elementary, a science lab was added for third and fourth graders.

Principal Casey Glusenkamp said it’s a great way to get kids some good hands-on experience

“We just want to keep growing and moving in the right direction and improving with the times and doing our renovations but to bring something new and exciting that hundreds of kids will get to use every year is a plus for our district,” said Glusenkamp.

Some money was even used to get a new press box, concession stand, and bleachers at the baseball field.

Taylor and high school baseball coach Mitch Bohon agree they want to showcase West Point High School in more than just football

“It’s been nice you know because football is king here but now baseball we’re making strides and we’re getting better every year and we hope to compete on the level that they are soon so it feels good that the administration is backing baseball like they are football,” said Bohn.

Taylor said it’s important to invest in all programs.

“We want to see all of our programs, everything we do have the success that the football has had in many years we want to put some effort into all aspects of the district,” said Taylor.

The district plans to continue making improvements each year so it can keep trending upward.

