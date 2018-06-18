West Point crash under investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point Police are investigating what caused a mid-morning accident that left one person dead.

Police Chief Avery Cook says they believe the man was leaving the Pharmacy at the Wal-mart, when he suffered from some sort of medical episode.

The vehicle crossed the field and came to a stop on the rail road tracks.

Cook says the the man wasn’t killed from the crash.

An autopsy is being run to determine what happened.

The victims name is not yet being released.

Kansas City Southern will be inspecting the tracks for any damages.