West Point Drug Bust Nets Two Arrests

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Two West Point men are arrested after a drug bust.

Christopher Bell, 28, and Willie Townsend, 56, are charged in the joint investigation.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the bust happened at 176 West Half Mile.

Deputies seized 10 grams of cocaine, along with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and West Point police helped in the investigation.

Townsend’s bond was set at $2,500.

Bell’s bond is $35,000. He also has a hold placed on him.