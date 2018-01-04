West Point Fire Crews Battle Early Morning Fire

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Early morning flames could be seen for miles in West Point, after a devastating fire ravages a building.

At around 2:50 a.m. fire crews were called out to an old building on White Station Road in West Point.

When they arrived they found a large fire at the Old Golden Triangle Cabinet Company.

Firemen worked for several hours in the cold trying to put out the blaze.

The cold proved to be quite the challenge, as they struggled with their gear freezing up on several occasions.

A North Mississippi Medical Center ambulance was parked nearby for firefighters to take a break, and warm up.

At last check, the fire was still burning in the upstairs portion of the building.

The owner has requested they allow the flames to burn out.

Volunteer firefighters were left cleaning up the hot spots.

According to Northeast Clay County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Torrey Williams, “911 initially got the report of some smoke being in the area from someone passing by. We arrived on scene and there were flames showing actually, heavy flames, heavy flames from all sides of the building. So it was going pretty good whenever we got here.”

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

The investigation continues as the cause of the blaze is still unknown.