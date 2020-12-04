JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – It is looking a lot like Christmas at the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion. Back in July, First Lady Elee Reeves launched a contest to honor Essential workers through this year’s Christmas decorations. A well known West Point florist won the competition to decorate the historic residence.

Scott Reed and his team from Petal Pushers have been busy decorating the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas. The decorations this year have a theme, and they honor true heroes, the frontline workers and healthcare workers in the pandemic.

Scott Reed and an army of volunteers, dubbed the “elves” go to work the Friday after Thanksgiving, transforming each room of the Governor’s Mansion into an unforgettable Christmas experience.

“There are sixteen trees on property, there are about twelve mantles decorated, there are about thirty wreaths we hung, it’s quite a job, quite an undertaking,” Reed said.

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves picked the theme for this year’s Christmas at the Mansion , “Honoring those on the Frontlines.”

“I hope they know that we are honoring them this year with these beautiful decorations, in hopes that people will tell them, ‘Thank You’ One thing we’ve done this year, which is exceptional, is we had a gingerbread village, it has a school, fire department, police department, grocery store, and a hospital, honoring all on the frontlines,” Reeves said.

Artists throughout the state were asked to create an ornament paying tribute to frontline workers. Those ornaments and artwork are displayed on garland that hangs from the banister of the Grand Stairway.

Red is the primary color of decorations in the Rose Parlor, State Dining Room and Gold Parlor on the first floor. Decorations in the second floor bedrooms correspond with the decor of each room, such as Gold, Cream, or Green. The First Lady has a favorite room because of a fun project with one of her daughter’s Girl Scout Troops.

“My third grade daughter, Maddie, her Girl Scout troop came, back in October and went outside, each child made several gingerbread ornaments, some are very creative, lots of sprinkles, they are hanging in the Pumpkin bedroom,” Reeves said.

Tours are available and guests can bring thank you letters for first responders. The letters will be delivered, by Santa, in time for Christmas.

Scott Reed says he is glad the public can be part of a Mississippi Christmas tradition.

“I really am thankful and grateful the First Family has let people come into their home this time of year and carried out the traditions that we as Mississippians have shared for so long, so during this time when things are supposed to be about family, fellowship and the birth of Christ, I’m thankful they decided to keep that constant, and that they offered us the opportunity to be a part of that,” Reed said.

To get tickets for the tours, go to the link below at eventbrite.com. Tours run through Wednesday Dec. 9.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, tours are limited to only 10 people at a time. Other CDC guidelines are also enforced.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-open-house-at-the-mississippi-governors-mansion-tickets-130029950081?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esfb&utm-source=fb&utm-term=listing&fbclid=IwAR3J0oEqd79bxfRze_taQye27l4VLBSewCPHCzc0RF3jkf9ErK9TjQsEozw