West Point Football’s Unsung Hero

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – “It’s probably one of the best programs in the state and in the country,” said West Point football manager Tyler Gall.

The West Point Green Wave are a powerhouse in Mississippi high school football. Winners of four of the last five Class 5A state championships and tied with South Panola for the crown of the most titles in the state.

One person who’s been along for the ride with head coach Chris Chambless is team manager Tyler Gall. Son of assistant coach Roger Burton, Tyler and the Green Wave go back. He’s been helping with the team since seventh grade.

“They just know what we want done everyday,” head coach Chris Chambless said. “We don’t have to tell them twice to do anything. A lot of times we don’t have to tell them one time to do it.”

Tyler recently graduated from the ACCESS Program offered by Mississippi State University for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He’s taken many of the skills he’s learned from ACCESS to help the Green Wave stay on top on the gridiron.

“It’s helped me out so much throughout life,” Gall said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for ACCESS at State.”

“We’re really grateful for our partnership with the MSU football team in providing him with such a high quality internship,” assistant director of ACCESS Beca Spencer said. “That’s paid off. Now, he’s still connected with West Point.”

“He’s just become part of the family,” Chambless said. “It’s been pretty special to see. The players love him. Him and Cortez, they love those guys. They know things are going to get done. When the players need something, they make sure they get it.”

The Green Wave won four consecutive titles from 2016-2019. If you ask Tyler, the key to it all has been hard work.

“It’s once in a lifetime,” Gall said. “Coaches work hard. I work hard. One of my managers Cortez, we all work hard. We all work as a team and as a whole unit.”

“He’s taught us that you meet challenges, you face them head on and you persevere,” Chambless said.

Tyler has a love not only for West Point but also in helping teams. A love he says he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life.

“This is what I’m going to die doing,” Gall said. “I love it so much I can’t live without it. I love West Point football. Wherever God puts me whether it’s in West Point my whole life or he puts me at State or anywhere else, I’m going to do the best to my abilities I can. I plan on being at West Point for the rest of my life.”