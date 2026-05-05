West Point gears up to 5th annual Cottrell Street Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point is gearing up for its 5th annual Cottrell Street Festival this Friday and Saturday.

With its growth in size, the music and heritage festival will be held on Commerce Street this year.

Cottrell Street played a key role in West Point’s African American history.

It was a space for successful black business owners, dubbing it the “Black Wall Street”.

Like every year, the weekend will be filled with good music, food, and vendors.

While community leaders hope for everyone to have a good time, law enforcement reminds everyone to be safe.

“This is a two-day event, and being a two-day event, we encourage people to come out and have fun, come out and relax and enjoy… from the law enforcement standpoint, we ask everyone to be safe and encourage other people to be safe,” said West Point Chief Michael Edwards.

Cottrell Street will kick off on Friday and last until Saturday.

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