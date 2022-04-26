West Point Growth Alliance organizing city wide clean up

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time for a little Spring cleaning in West Point.

The West Point Growth Alliance is coordinating a city-wide clean-up this weekend.

And they are recruiting volunteers.

Teams will fan out across the city to pick up litter and beautify the town.

And the Alliance is even providing a list of streets that may need extra attention.

“Just show up Saturday Morning anytime between 8 and 12; we would love to have you. Come as a group with your neighbors, friends, your youth group, and civic organizations. If you need volunteer hours or just want to keep West Point clean, we would love for you to come and volunteer,” said Lisa Klutts, Director of Community Development.

The Growth Alliance usually tries to schedule 2 clean-up days each year.