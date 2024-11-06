West Point High hosts college and career fair for students

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point High School students learn more about how to make their future dreams come true.

On November 6, the school hosted a college and career fair on campus.

College recruiters from across the state were there to tell the teens about programs offered at their schools.

Business and industry representatives were also on hand to discuss jobs.

Educators want to use the event as a learning tool and provide motivation to students to plan for the future.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X