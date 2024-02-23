West Point High School celebrates Black History Month

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point High School held its second annual Black History program.

The name of the program was “Sounds of Wave.”

Students sang and enjoyed speeches from their peers.

Principal Dr. Temeka Shannon said the students worked really hard to put the program together, and the theme was “Know your History, Right your Future.”

“Research, have a good understanding, of the history, your black history, or whatever ethnic background you are. Know your history so that you’ll have an opportunity to right your future, and determine your future for greatness. You are the author. You’re not the author of your past, but you are the author of your future. So, right your future,” said Shannon.

“To me, it’s all about celebrating those who gave their life, that gave up their life, for us to be here. Because if they didn’t give up their life, there would be no us,” said Chance Ford, WPHS.

Shannon said students and faculty have been working on the program since November.

