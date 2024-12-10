West Point hosts “A Very Vintage Christmas” Parade

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point is getting into the Christmas Spirit with a little inspiration from the Ghost of Christmas Past.

The city celebrated the sights and sounds of the season with its annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s theme was “A Very Vintage Christmas”.

Our own West Point representatives Kealy Shields and Murrell Evans joined in the fun.

This year’s Grand Marshal was acclaimed artist Deborah Mansfield, who also serves as the Director for the Black Prairie Blues Museum.

Among the dignitaries in tonight’s parade were the West Point High School Green Wave, fresh off their State Championship win in Hattiesburg.

