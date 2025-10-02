West Point Jr. Auxiliary teams up with healthcare providers for Polly Project

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Junior Auxiliary is teaming up with a local healthcare provider to comfort families that are grieving the loss of a child.

Through the organization’s “Polly Project,” the non-profit donated bereavement books to North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point this afternoon.

While this won’t take away the pain families experience during such difficult times, the organization and hospital hope this will let loved ones know they are not alone.

The book, “Returned to Heaven Above,” was written by local author Hannah Smith.

On top of the story, the book includes scriptures of comfort.

The “Polly Project” is in remembrance of a former WPJA member, Meg Pierce’s daughter.

Pierce lost her baby at 38 weeks pregnant due to stillbirth.

Our Kealy Shields will have more on this story and an exclusive interview with the author tomorrow night on WCBI News.

