West Point Junior Auxiliary helps students kickstart the school year

The organization hosted its annual "Stuff the Bus" fundraiser where they collect school supplies to distribute to schools within Clay County.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Junior Auxiliary is helping students kickstart their school year.

The organization hosted its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser where they collect school supplies to distribute to schools within Clay County.

This year, Junior Auxiliary partnered with several businesses in the community as well as creating an online wishlist to raise as many donations as possible.

President Kimbry Wedel says this is something they look forward to every year.

It’s just for, if a kid didn’t have everything they needed, cause the list can be very long, the teachers can go through the stuff we delivered and give it to a kid that needs it,” Wedel said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their Facebook.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.