West Point Library and artist Tommy Valentine team up for Black History Month tribute

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The West Point library is celebrating Black History Month through the expression of art.

The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority presents “Unsung Heroes”, an exhibit created by artist Tommy Valentine.

The exhibit displays drawings representing Valentine’s early life of growing up in Clay County, living on a farm, riding horses, and enjoying the great outdoors.

“I drew a lot from what I’ve experienced and what I’ve seen and from memory,” said artist Tommy Valentine. “My greatest art is done from scenes that I remembered. I would draw it in my mind first and then the next day or the next two or three days I would sit down and draw it.”

The portraits within the “Unsung Heroes” exhibit is around 20 to 25 years old.

Valentine credits his wife for curating the exhibit.