West Point man accused of tying up, robbing woman

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The day before Halloween a woman said she was tied up and robbed.

Clay County investigators said it happened at a home on Highway 45 North Alternate.

Jeffery Walker, 30, of West Point, was accused of breaking into the victim’s home.

The sheriff’s office said Walker was armed with a knife when he tied the victim up, and took an unknown amount of money, and a cell phone.

Walker is in the Clay County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said this case is still open.

Call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers if you have any information that can help.