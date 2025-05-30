West Point man arrested after a pursuit in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man has been arrested in Lowndes County after a brief pursuit.

On Wednesday, May 28, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56-year-old Gerry Scott Dailey.

Dailey was accused of grand larceny from a local business.

The arrest followed a two-mile chase after deputies attempted to stop Dailey for a traffic violation on Highway 82.

Deputies saw Dailey throwing items from his vehicle, which were later recovered and identified as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Multiple stolen items from the business were found in Dailey’s vehicle.

Dailey is currently facing charges of disobeying a traffic control device, driving without a license, failing to yield to blue lights, felony possession of methamphetamine, grand larceny, and attempted grand larceny.

He may also face additional charges related to other theft incidents.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers

