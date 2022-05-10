West Point man arrested for catalytic converter theft

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man finds himself in jail after being accused of trying to strip parts off of someone else’s vehicle.

On Monday, May 9th, Clay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Julius Quinn.

Quinn is charged with Grand Larceny and Possession of Burglary Tools after a witness reported seeing him in the act of cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle.

Bond has not been set, and Quinn remains in the Clay County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information on this case or any similar converter theft cases to call them at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.