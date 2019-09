CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting at someone in Clay County is now facing assault charges.

52-year-old Timothy Birchfield was charged with aggravated assault.

The incident allegedly happened at Quick-and-Easy Deli on September 7.

The victim was not injured, and later gave a statement to the sheriff’s department leading to Birchfield’s arrest.

His bond is set at $50,000.