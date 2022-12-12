West Point man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing someone

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was accused of stabbing another person.

42-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanors.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the incident happened at a home on High Street this past Friday.

The victim was cut at least four times.

Campbell remains in the Clay County jail with a hold on him.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter