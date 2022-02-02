TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is arrested in connection with a Tupelo shooting.

24-year-old Tyler Hannah is charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Mitchell Road.

Tupelo police found a man at an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Hannah and the victim knew each other before the shooting.

However, a motive has not been determined.

Bond for Hannah was set at $750,000.