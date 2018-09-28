LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators have released the names of the two people involved in a fatal crash, Thursday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, says it happened just before 7 P.M. on Highway 45 North, between Airbase Texaco, and the Dollar General.

Louis McWilliams, 32, of West Point, was driving a 2005 Chevy trailblazer heading southbound, when he collided head-on with an eighteen wheeler.

The freightliner ran off the road and landed on its side. McWilliams was killed in the wreck.

The truck driver, Gary Lynn Pulliam, 54, of Toccopola, MS, was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Highway 45 was closed from Mike Parra Road to Oakdale Park, while crews cleaned up the scene. The accident remains under investigation.