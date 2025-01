West Point man pleads guilty to nightclub shooting in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man pleads guilty in connection with a nightclub shooting.

29-year-old Alonzo Seals pleaded guilty to shooting into a building.

The shooting happened in July 2022 at C’s Place on CCC Line Road. That’s in the Una Community.

Seals was ordered to spend five years in prison. He must also pay a fine and restitution.

