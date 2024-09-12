West Point man pled guilty for meth distribution

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man will spend the next decade in federal prison.

Quishaun Bennett pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Today, he was sentenced in federal court for the drug trafficking charge.

Prosecutors alleged Bennett sold meth in Clay County back in January and March of 2021.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Clay County deputies investigated the case.

Bennett was also sentenced to three years of probation.

