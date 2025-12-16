West Point man wanted by police for check fraud

Justin Cox (Security pic)

Wanted: Justin Cox

Vehicle gfx

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A check fraud investigation out of Missouri has law enforcement in two states looking for a West Point man.

West Point PD tells WCBI that a warrant has been issued for Justin Cox for Felony Check fraud.

Cox is accused of tampering with and duplicating a check before depositing the money into his bank account and making withdrawals into an Apple Cash account. The checks were flagged on August 13 by the Holden, Missouri Police department after the City of Holden Treasurer noticed a check written in the amount of $250 was altered to $5,661.66.

Both checks were made payable to Cox’s address at 104 Illinois Street in West Point.

It was then determined that the security mark had been removed, and dates had been changed on the $250 check, and it was altered to be that of the over $5,000 amount.

Cox was then able to deposit the money into his account before the bank was able to flag the check.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.