WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs your help finding a wanted suspect.

The department took to its Facebook page to ask community members to be on the lookout for Jamichael Lashawn Hogan of West Point.

Hogan is charged with Aggravated Assault after being accused of shooting at someone near the intersection of Little Street and Brame Avenue.

If you know where Hogan can be found, please call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.